Shops emptying as prices keep soaring

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LONG-SUFFERING Zimbabweans, supermarkets and pharmacies are more and more feeling the deepening negative effects of the country's economic chaos and the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as the national lockdowns in Zimbabwe and South Africa have contributed to major supply chain headaches locally, with some pharmaceutical products and basic goods getting ever more scarce.

It also comes as Zimbabwe is witnessing a surge in the number of people who have been infected by the lethal virus in the country.

A Daily News On Sunday team that went around Harare and Bulawayo in the past week, to find out the state of affairs in supermarkets and pharmacies, witnessed depleting stocks of many basic consumer goods and drugs.

Among the basic goods that are increasingly in short supply in the country's two major cities - in addition to maize-meal - are flour and sugar.

The president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), Denford Mutashu, confirmed the growing shortages, attributing this to the current lockdown and the closure of most companies in South Africa due to that country's own stay-at-home order.

This comes as Zimbabwe's biggest trading partner, South Africa, has shut its border with Harare to human traffic - in addition to limiting its industrial operations as part of stringent lockdown measures that were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Ramaphosa has since extended the lockdown by a further two weeks, as his country battles to combat Covid-19 - which has far killed at least 50 people and infected nearly 3 000 others in Africa's most industrialised economy.

On its part, Botswana has also closed its borders with Zimbabwe and other countries for the next six months.

Source - dailynews

