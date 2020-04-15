Latest News Editor's Choice


Fresh headache for Zimbabwe as SADC states deport illegal citizens

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Several southern African countries are deporting hundreds of illegal Zimbabwean immigrants in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, putting a strain on a country already struggling under the weight of a collapsing health delivery system and weak economy.

So far Botswana, South Africa, Zambia and Namibia have sent packing hundreds of Zimbabweans in what many believe is necessitated by measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Botswana alone has deported over 500 illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe in the past fortnight and indications are that hundreds are on their way home, authorities have revealed.

Buckling under

But Zimbabwe's Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has said his country is buckling under the sudden influx. South Africa started the deportations poon after the country imposed a lockdown on March 27.

"We have suddenly seen a large influx of returning residents through our Beitbridge border post," Dr Moyo said.

Source - East African

