Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa led council destroys illegal vending cabins, stalls

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Harare City Council teams over the weekend demolished vendors' illegal cabins and stalls in Mbare and Highfield, but vendors complained that the destruction was done before the promised new market areas had been developed. While council announced that it would start developing new market areas today, and that it had no intention of destroying livelihoods, the vendors said it would have been better to have allowed them to move to the new sites first.

On Saturday, council workmen descended on Mbare and yesterday visited Machipisa and other places in Highfield.

Commenting on the issue to Zimpapers TV Network on Saturday, spokesperson for Harare City Council Mr Michael Chideme said the municipality was taking advantage of low human traffic during the lockdown to move the stands to properly designated sites.

"The people who were trading on this site will be put in a new complex, so on Monday (today) our teams will be working on the new complex, flattening out, pouring concrete and then marking the vending bays.

"The overflow from this market, will be absorbed at the market under construction at Coca Cola. You will also realise that we have people who are selling here who had abandoned the Mupedzanhamo market and some who had abandoned the other markets at Mbare Musika. They will go back to their original vending sites," Mr Chideme said. When The Herald arrived at Machipisa Shopping Centre yesterday, hundreds of vendors were salvaging materials from the destroyed cabins.

Most of them had no kind words for the city fathers and said council should have provided alternatives first before destroying the existing cabins.

A Machipisa resident, Mrs Tabeth Rungano who had her cabin demolished, said her source of income had been destroyed. "Yes we are aware that our cabins were illegally built but these were our source of income. We do not have any formal employment and we earn our living through informal trading.

"Now that our source of income has been destroyed, we have nowhere to turn to for survival. It was better for council to regularise our cabins, or prepare some strategic sites, before destroying our tables," she said, while shedding tears.

Mr Trymore Nelson, a vendor at Mapuranga in Highfield, also bemoaned the move by the city fathers saying they should have been considerate of the state of the country's economy before carrying out the operation.

"A big percentage of the Zimbabwean population, particularly the urban dwellers survive on vending and informal trading. This is how we survive. Our industry is not fully functional and the only way to feed our families is through informal jobs. The council should have considered all that. They should also have created alternative places where we can do our business. Yes, they said there are places where we will be allowed to do business, but the places are not ready," he said.

The Herald witnessed many residents helping themselves to roofing sheets, timber and other materials from the destroyed structures

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Manicaland residents get roller meal at home

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Botswana helps 255 Zimbabweans come home

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Covid-19: Tobacco auction floors to be decentralised

1 min ago | 0 Views

Justice Malaba orders two-week postponement on court cases

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Fresh headache for Zimbabwe as SADC states deport illegal citizens

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa COVID-19 disinfectant chemicals launched

13 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Zimbabwe should increase local production of raw materials

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Kapenta fishing ban lifted

14 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Shops emptying as prices keep soaring

14 hrs ago | 5186 Views

Malaria cases rise in Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa to Zimbabweans not to despair

14 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Coronavirus fears for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 3806 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown with 14 days

16 hrs ago | 5837 Views

Bindura town fumigated

16 hrs ago | 899 Views

Consult parly, Communities on lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Govt unable to bail out distressed citizens during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

On extension of lockdown, mealie meal must be easily accessible - MP

19 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Why the poor are unwilling to stay at home

19 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Ventilators for Europeans, soap for Africans?

19 hrs ago | 1604 Views

WATCH: Mandlela makes fun of oMalayitsha

19 hrs ago | 1755 Views

'We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

19 hrs ago | 7794 Views

FULL TEXT: David Coltart speaks on Mnangagwa's lockdown

20 hrs ago | 1904 Views

BREAKING: Daily News Editor Gift Phiri dies

20 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Mliswa gives Mnangagwa 7 reasons why he must increase lockdown days

21 hrs ago | 3983 Views

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

21 hrs ago | 4689 Views

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

22 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

23 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

23 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

23 hrs ago | 2317 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

23 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Soldier kills colleague

23 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

23 hrs ago | 767 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

23 hrs ago | 1069 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

23 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

24 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

24 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

24 hrs ago | 805 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 916 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

24 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

24 hrs ago | 6339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days