Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBCtv cuts Mnangagwa Uhuru address

by newzimbabwe
40 secs ago | Views
SOLE television broadcaster, ZBC-TV Saturday chose the wrong moment to tell the nation it has not matured, 40 years into independence when it accompanied President Emmerson Mnangagwa's address to the nation with embarrassing technical stoppages.

ZBC has been favoured with the privilege to cover some state events at the expense of other media houses in the country.

But given the chance to shine, the beleaguered State broadcaster chose to agree with those who have doubted its capacity to be relied upon when it cut Mnangagwa mid-way through his important speech.

The embarrassing glitch happened less than 24 hours after police told the High Court Friday that ZBC should and other broadcasters linked to the ruling elite should be the only ones allowed to work during the country's 21-day lockdown.

Political analyst and former Daily News journalist Pedzisayi Ruhanya was among those who felt ZBC did a good job to discredit itself.

"ZBC-TV fails to broadcast ED speech. Its pathetic incompetence. Constant interruptions, cuts. Etc," Ruhanya tweeted.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malaria kills 131 in 4 months

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Manicaland residents get roller meal at home

1 min ago | 0 Views

Botswana helps 255 Zimbabweans come home

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa led council destroys illegal vending cabins, stalls

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Covid-19: Tobacco auction floors to be decentralised

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Justice Malaba orders two-week postponement on court cases

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Fresh headache for Zimbabwe as SADC states deport illegal citizens

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa COVID-19 disinfectant chemicals launched

13 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Zimbabwe should increase local production of raw materials

14 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Kapenta fishing ban lifted

14 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Shops emptying as prices keep soaring

14 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Malaria cases rise in Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Mnangagwa to Zimbabweans not to despair

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Coronavirus fears for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 3812 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown with 14 days

16 hrs ago | 5841 Views

Bindura town fumigated

16 hrs ago | 899 Views

Consult parly, Communities on lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Govt unable to bail out distressed citizens during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

On extension of lockdown, mealie meal must be easily accessible - MP

19 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Why the poor are unwilling to stay at home

19 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Ventilators for Europeans, soap for Africans?

19 hrs ago | 1605 Views

WATCH: Mandlela makes fun of oMalayitsha

19 hrs ago | 1756 Views

'We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

19 hrs ago | 7799 Views

FULL TEXT: David Coltart speaks on Mnangagwa's lockdown

20 hrs ago | 1904 Views

BREAKING: Daily News Editor Gift Phiri dies

20 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Mliswa gives Mnangagwa 7 reasons why he must increase lockdown days

21 hrs ago | 3984 Views

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

22 hrs ago | 4694 Views

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

22 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

22 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

23 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

23 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

23 hrs ago | 2318 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

23 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Soldier kills colleague

23 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

23 hrs ago | 767 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

23 hrs ago | 1069 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

23 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

24 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

24 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

24 hrs ago | 806 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

24 hrs ago | 916 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

24 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

24 hrs ago | 6343 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days