Zanu-PF wings hail independence

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago
ZANU-PF wings say they remain indebted to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters who fought colonialism and liberated the country, and reaffirmed their desire to work towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.

Zimbabwe commemorated its 40th Independence anniversary on Saturday under the theme, "Defining a decade towards 2030". The celebrations were held from home due to the ongoing lockdown period, which has been extended by 14 days.

In her independence message, Zanu-PF Secretary for Women's Affairs Mabel Chinomona, said in pursuit of the enduring aspirations of the armed struggle won through sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the dignity and sovereignty of people in general and women in particular, the 40-year milestone "rejuvenates the continued fight for Zimbabwe's quest for socio-economic and political justice".

She wants women to shrug off the colonial disadvantages they had and spearhead the attainment of Vision 2030, taking advantage of the empowerment programmes available in the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF Youth League acting deputy Secretary Tendai Chirau said youths were happy with the roles some of their members were playing in economic development, but wants the deployees to shun corruption and serve the national interests.

"Our national history of struggle, from the First Chimurenga, through the Second Chimurenga, and even up until now, has always been a story of young people drawing lessons from their elders and applying the wisdom towards defining their future," he said.

"Generational blending has been the mainstay of our enduring revolution, strengthening the legacy of commitment in defence of our sacrosanct heritage, from which we draw inspiration.

"We are indeed honoured as young people to have the opportunity to play our own part in this continuing revolution during our time, particularly as we are privileged to have most of the veteran cadres of the liberation struggle still alive and with us, as they pass the legacy to younger generations."

Chirau said Vision 2030 was a fitting example of Zimbabwe's enduring struggle, as it shapes its discourse for the future.

The youths say they fearlessly accept their mandate as a generation to spearhead economic growth, working hand in glove with their leaders.

The youths' desired economic trajectory is one that aims for broad-based, inclusive prosperity for Zimbabwe. For this to be achieved, it is felt that youths should be the owners of resources and means of production. Chirau said it was equally important that those owning resources should be honest, creative and productive.

President Mnangagwa's administration has deliberately supported youths, with a number of them such as Vangelis Haritatos, Kirsty Coventry, Dr Jenfan Muswere, Tinoda Machakaire and Mangaliso Ndlovu, being appointed ministers or deputy ministers. He said it was unfortunate that this year's independence celebrations came when Zimbabwe is battling to combat the deadly coronavirus, "which has no respect for colour, class, creed or affiliation."

Chirau saluted every citizen fighting the invisible global enemy from the frontline, especially medical personnel. Zanu-PF officials in the United Kingdom/ Europe district and South Africa yesterday said everyone had a role to play in achieving Vision 2030.

Zanu-PF UK/EU district chairman Masimba Tawengwa told The Herald that it was important for everyone to play their part in making Zimbabwe an upper middle income society through Vision 2030. He said the Zanu-PF Government had presided over "significant achievements in education, housing, rural electrification, social mobility, created a fair democratic society and a land reform programme".

The ruling party's South Africa spokesperson Kennedy Mandaza yesterday said Zimbabwe's 40th anniversary served as a stark reminder for the Diaspora community to acknowledge the tough struggles taken by those who fought to liberate the country. Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF's UK/Europe district Youth League has embarked on a sanitisers campaign in light of Covid-19 outbreak which has seen them donate an initial US$630 for the purchase of 130 litres.

Six hospitals and seven clinics in Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Mvurwi and Gweru, will benefit from the initial donation.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days