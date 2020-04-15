EMA warns against hoarding of fuel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans have been warned against hoarding fuel and keeping it at home since this creates fire risks.The warning was made by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), amid reports that some motorists were taking advantage of increased fuel supplies during the lockdown to buy frequently and store petrol or diesel in jerry cans or even more insecure containers at home.EMA's publicist responsible for education and the environment, Ms Amkela Sidange, said the agency was concerned over the illegal sale and storage of fuel in homes."We are equally concerned with the illegal storage of these substances outside the agency's licensing requirements," she said."It is an offence to transport, store or sell these substances, among them fuel, without proper regulation instruments, especially during the lockdown period when everyone is at home."Ms Sidange said it was important for people not to store fuel at home."People need to have a sense of responsibility when handling these hazardous substances by ensuring that we conform to environmental sound and socially acceptable ways," she said.