$100 000 boost for Ekusileni Medical Centre

News / National

by Staff reporter

EKUSILENI Medical Centre yesterday received a $100 000 boost from a local bus company as Bulawayo continues to mobilise funds to fight Covid-19.City Link Coaches in conjunction with Bulawayo Soccer Legends joined forces and donated the money towards capacitating Ekusileni Medical Centre.The donation was handed to I-am-4-Byo-Fighting-Covid-19 yesterday at the health facility. I-am-4-Byo-Fighting-Covid-19 comprises various stakeholders including individuals, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, tertiary institutions, the medical field among others who came together to mobilise resources for Ekusileni Medical Centre, Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital and Mater DeiHospital so that the institutions are fully equipped to admit Covid-19 patients. At the moment Bulawayo does not have a facility that can admit a critical Covid-19 patient and the only option is to take patients in a serious condition to Wilkins Hospital in Harare which lacks capacity.I-am-4-Byo-Fighting-Covid-19 has said it wants to raise about US$10,5 million to capacitate the local hospitals to effectively handle Covid-19 patients. Government identified Ekusileni as the main isolation centre for Covid-19 patients in Bulawayo and work is underway to equip the 200-bed hospital to start admitting patients.Handing the $100 000 donation yesterday, one of City Link Coaches directors Mr Gerald Zumbika said his company was moved by the work being done by 'I-am-4-Bulawayo-Fighting-Covid-19 in mobilising resources towards capacitating local health institutions. He said his company saw it fit to donate towards the initiative as only collective effort can effectively see the nation winning the fight against Covid-19."We saw what other institutions were doing and we said what are we doing? This is a fight that no one institution will manage on its own. As City Link, we are part of Bulawayo as we service the Bulawayo community and we will put our resources where we can. A lot of awareness needs to be done that is why we have partnered Bulawayo Soccer Legends in raising awareness on Covid-19 and we are donating $100 000 towards fighting Covid-19 in Bulawayo," he said.Accepting the donation I-am-4-Byo-Fighting-Covid-19 resource mobilisation committee chairperson who is also Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries vice president Mr Walter Chigwada assured the public that all donations will be accounted for."As CZI we are the secretariat in the resource mobilisation. We have come up with various measures to promote accountability for donations. We are working with people who are accounting and providing financial assistance on the donated funds. "Others are in the procurement sector to ensure that procurement procedures are properly followed. We are also going to be working with an audit company which will be auditing our books," he said.Mr Chigwada said their intention is to ensure that the 200-bed Ekusileni Medical Centre is ready to admit patients as soon as possible hence the need for everyone to work together in ensuring that Bulawayo is ready to effectively fight Covid-19. He said by being multi-sectoral they want to pool resources from every direction.