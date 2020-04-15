Nurses protest union fees hike

News / National

by Staff reporter

NURSES affiliated to the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) have accused their executive of unilaterally increasing monthly subscriptions from $5 to $100, thus impoverishing them at a time their salaries have been eroded by inflation.The new subscription fees come into effect this month, although Zina members claimed they were not consulted over the increases.Contacted for comment yesterday, Zina president Enock Dongo demanded that the disgruntled members should identify themselves."Do not hunt me down. We are used to people who want to spoil other people's names. We are already soiled and what can only surprise us is being considered clean," he said.Nurses who spoke to NewsDay said they were not happy with Dongo's administrative decisions, which went against the constitutional provisions of their association."They did not consult the members when they increased and this is despite that in 2019, they failed to hold the annual general meeting (AGM).""It only means they are cushioning themselves with our money and this is not in the interests of the members," a Zina member based in Gwanda complained."An increase of subscription fees can only be approved by 75% of the members at an AGM. Not even the courtesy to make a consultation, but just taking all that money,"another nurse from Hwange said.