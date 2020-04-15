Messenger of court defies lockdown order

News / National

by Staff reporter

MASVINGO provincial magistrate Learnmore Mapiye has ordered an investigation into the conduct of Chiredzi messenger of court, Joseph Svuure, for allegedly carrying out his duties in defiance of government's national lockdown order.This was after Svuure enforced an ex parte application for spoliation in favour of Diamond Homemakers granted by magistrate Rodgers Mawarire.The order was granted in a case in which Miriam Nyengera, a supervisor at Diamond Homemakers, which runs a sit-in restaurant at Lowveld Concrete, filed an urgent court application on April 11, against Nicole Mincione and Lowveld Concrete Products, who had locked them out of their rented premises on March 30.Nyengera had argued that Mincione cut off electricity and water supplies to the restaurant, thereby disrupting her business.In the interim order, a Chiredzi magistrate ordered the respondents to keep peace with the applicant and reimburse $9 500 for losses incurred.Soon after receiving the order, Svuure rushed to Lowveld Concrete Products and broke the locks to let Diamond Homemakers in.Mincione's lawyer Emmanuel Chibudu then approached the provincial magistrate accusing Svuure of rushing to execute the order without giving his client 48 hours notice as required at law.In the reply dated March 16, seen by the NewsDay, Mapiye said Svuure was not part of essential workers allowed to work during the lockdown period and his conduct should be investigated.The letter read: "Although it is our finding that a magistrate can entertain an ex parte application for spoliation during this period, the messenger of court, has no authority to execute the order because according to SI 84/20 Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) Amendment Regulations 2020 (No 1) Section 2(b), messengers of court are not essential services. An investigation into his conduct will be lodged by relevant authorities."