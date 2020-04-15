Teachers demand regular re-grading

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has written to the Public Service Commission and the Primary and Secondary Education ministry demanding regular salary reviews and promotion of teachers who would have upgraded their academic qualifications.In a letter written yesterday, PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said government had "taken a lackadaisical attitude" in relation to de-bunching and re-grading of salaries in the civil service, especially the teaching profession, whose salaries or grades are not being reviewed after educationally upgrading themselves."While the government rewards other employees in the civil service for professionally upgrading themselves, the same government has refused to give monetary reward to teachers who acquired extra qualifications after they joined the civil service as was the practice in the past," Majongwe said in a letter dated April 17."It is for this reason that we are now of the sad view that the government does not take teachers seriously or believes that the teaching service is inconsequential and not deserving of the attention when it comes to salaries that commensurate with their experience and qualification and we derive no joy in this," he said.Majongwe added that many teachers no longer appreciated the need to keep upgrading their educational qualifications as a result of non-recognition by their employer."We are, therefore, urgently demanding that the government immediately commits itself to accepting the certificates, diplomas and degrees that teachers have acquired so that they will be regarded like other departments of the civil service."The insult perpetrated on teachers by the employer is unfortunate and has the potential to cause long-term damage in the performance of teachers in the classroom as well as relations between teachers and the employer to the detriment of the learner who is at the centre of all teaching and learning processes," the PTUZ leader said."The fact that most top government officials send their children to private schools does not give them the right to discriminate against teachers in the public service."Contacted for comment, Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema said: "Don't they have a trade union and if they have, why are they not raising the complaints through that platform? Don't complain on behalf of teachers."