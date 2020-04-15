Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GWERU teenager was crushed to death by a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train on Saturday while playing along the railway line with earphones plugged on.NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika confirmed the tragedy yesterday."On the 17th of this month, our freight 27 train ran over a boy, Nyasha Kuseka, aged 16, of 3653 Ascot Extension, Gweru at Mtapa railroad level crossing. He was hit and died on the spot. ZRP Mtapa Gweru attended the scene and recorded the case as RRB 3670983," he said."The boys, who appeared to be playing along the track, only saw the train at close range and in the process, the deceased was hit fatally. We would like to urge parents to always be aware of the whereabouts of their children and encourage them to stay at home. The same goes to the elderly people. They must not use our rail tracks as relaying tracks."