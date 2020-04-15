Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced plans to designate United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as a coronavirus isolation and treatment centre, making it the third health institutions to cater for COVID-19 patients in the city.The city has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with the majority being locally transmitted cases. Out of the 10 confirmed positive cases, nine are through local transmission.Council-owned Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital and Ekusileni Hospital are the other health institutions so far dealing with COVID-19 cases.Thorngrove will handle mild cases, while Ekusileni will deal with more serious ones and UBH only attending to severe cases.UBH acting chief executive Narcisius Dzvanga yesterday confirmed the plans, saying they were waiting for a signal from the Health ministry."It is a subject under discussion and awaiting input from the Health ministry, but certainly not yet in place. We are still running normal or usual services only," Dzvanga said.A source close to the matter told Southern Eye yesterday that the issue was already a done deal as the institution had already set up a team of nurses and other health staff to man the COVID-19 centre."All the nurses and the health staff identified are going to stay at the hospital manning the isolation and treatment centre. It is just formalising which has been left, but everything was concluded. Allowances for the teams have already been processed," he said.Thorngrove is undergoing renovations with partitioning being done to accommodate approximately 50 COVID-19 patients. Beds and mattresses are already in place.For Ekusileni, which will cater for serious cases, government was going to equip it with ventilators, the source said.Government has set a target to have at least 40 000 tests done for COVID-19 by monthend.