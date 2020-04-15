Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

News / National

by Staff reporter

MUTARE West MP Teedzayi Muchimwe (Zanu-PF) has come under fire from members of his constituency in the diamond-rich Marange area, who accused him of neglecting them since his election in July 2018.The villagers claimed that Muchimwe had failed to carry out visible constituency development projects and accused him of spending much of his time on church business.Muchimwe is a senior church member of the Noah Taguta Johanne Marange Apostolic sect. "We have been watching television during Parliament live broadcast and we have been reading the Hansard, we also have never seen him making any contributions and we are concerned with that. What is he actually doing there?" a villager, Fungai Nhaitai, asked. Another villager Tariro Marange said the legislator spent most of his time on church issues, neglecting the constituency."Our MP is sleeping on the job. When you call him, he always says that he is busy doing church things where he is a senior church member. It seems he only focuses on church issues. One major thing is that he never participates in Parliament," he said.Some villagers claimed that the MP was not lobbying hard enough for the constituency to benefit from diamond proceeds.Contacted for comment, Muchimwe denied the charges."There are developmental projects which are being carried out there in Marange. We are drilling boreholes and we are rehabilitating roads. I have been doing a lot of things, I don't do much talking, but I work for my people. I don't know if these people don't want me to go to church, it is not fair on my part," he said.