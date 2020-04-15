News / National Missing granny - please help by Esnat Mvula 1 hr ago | Views Missing is granny pictured above. She was last seen 2 Dec 2019. Anyone with information can report to their nearest police station or call 0779668343. Source - Esnat Mvula More on: #Esnat_Mvula, #Granny, #Missing Comments 4 roomed flat in magwegwe north 4 roomed flat in magwegwe north Looking for a place to rent around bulawayo in low density Looking for a place to rent around bulawayo in low density Kesington plots 2acres with title deeds serviced Kesington plots 2acres with title deeds serviced Uncompleted 5 roomed house in rimuka , kadoma Uncompleted 5 roomed house in rimuka , kadoma am selling a 4 roomed structure with 3 roomed slab at pumula south byo am selling a 4 roomed structure with 3 roomed slab at pumula south byo Am selling a neat 4 roomed house at pumula south byo Am selling a neat 4 roomed house at pumula south byo Transformers for sale zesa certified Transformers for sale zesa certified Five rooms house Five rooms house