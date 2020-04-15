Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Missing granny - please help

by Esnat Mvula
1 hr ago | Views
Missing is granny pictured above. She was last seen 2 Dec 2019. Anyone with information can report to their nearest police station or call 0779668343.




Source - Esnat Mvula

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

27 mins ago | 45 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

40 mins ago | 41 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

1 hr ago | 381 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Curfew or lockdown

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nurses protest union fees hike

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Banana's son says 'Zimbabwe now banana republic'

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

$100 000 boost for Ekusileni Medical Centre

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

RBZ completes validation of blocked funds

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Health workers ready to defend nation

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

EMA warns against hoarding of fuel

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Municipal cops in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mom killed as child mistakes poison for sugar

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Hungry SA based Zimbabweans must go back home, says Zanu-PF spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF wings hail independence

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Malaria kills 131 in 4 months

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZBCtv cuts Mnangagwa Uhuru address

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Manicaland residents get roller meal at home

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Botswana helps 255 Zimbabweans come home

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa led council destroys illegal vending cabins, stalls

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Covid-19: Tobacco auction floors to be decentralised

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Justice Malaba orders two-week postponement on court cases

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Fresh headache for Zimbabwe as SADC states deport illegal citizens

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa COVID-19 disinfectant chemicals launched

17 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Zimbabwe should increase local production of raw materials

17 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Kapenta fishing ban lifted

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Shops emptying as prices keep soaring

17 hrs ago | 6255 Views

Malaria cases rise in Matebeleland South

18 hrs ago | 1370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days