Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo said he joined ZANU PF because his father's political party ZAPU had been led by the late Father Zimbabwe  Joshua Nkomo to unite with ZANU PF.

Moyo made the remarks while responding to a Twitter user who accused him of betraying his late father who was killed during the Gukurahundi genocide.

Said Moyo, "Sorry I did not jump onto your bed. I went onto the bed left by Joshua Nkomo, long after my father was no more and used that bed of thorns to uplift Tsholotsho, where my father was a councilor and did some key things for the community there which my father would have wanted done!

"I served from July 2000 to Feb 2005; and from Oct 2013 to Nov 2017. I'm happy to account for my service. Mnangagwa has been there since 1980. Two major things I proudly did was to uplift Tsholotsho and get LSU built. Others served from 2009 to 2013. Let the chips lie where they fall!"

Turning to the land reform programme, Moyo said he was happy that he participated in popularizing the programme.  

Added Moyo, "I'm proud to have led the Initiative to mobilize & popularize support for the historic land reform programme through a media outreach that eschewed & replaced the jambanja approach that some had preferred & used. Our Initiative birthed the 75% local content media-policy!

"I stand by this with no apology whatsoever. I realise some disagree vehemently. I respect their right to disagree but I strongly disagree with them too; not only as my right but also because I know that the majority of Zimbabweans supported & support the land reform programme!"



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

36 mins ago | 222 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

49 mins ago | 177 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

3 hrs ago | 971 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Missing granny - please help

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Curfew or lockdown

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

4 hrs ago | 1707 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

4 hrs ago | 797 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

4 hrs ago | 602 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Nurses protest union fees hike

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Banana's son says 'Zimbabwe now banana republic'

5 hrs ago | 957 Views

$100 000 boost for Ekusileni Medical Centre

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

RBZ completes validation of blocked funds

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Health workers ready to defend nation

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

EMA warns against hoarding of fuel

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Municipal cops in bribery storm

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mom killed as child mistakes poison for sugar

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Hungry SA based Zimbabweans must go back home, says Zanu-PF spokesperson

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zanu-PF wings hail independence

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Malaria kills 131 in 4 months

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZBCtv cuts Mnangagwa Uhuru address

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Manicaland residents get roller meal at home

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Botswana helps 255 Zimbabweans come home

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa led council destroys illegal vending cabins, stalls

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Covid-19: Tobacco auction floors to be decentralised

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Justice Malaba orders two-week postponement on court cases

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Fresh headache for Zimbabwe as SADC states deport illegal citizens

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa COVID-19 disinfectant chemicals launched

18 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Zimbabwe should increase local production of raw materials

19 hrs ago | 1243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days