PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

by Mandla Ndlovu

State owned paper Herald has reported that a special Air Zimbabwe charter flight from China with a consignment of Covid19 combat supplies has landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.The consignment which arrived from China on Monday morning is said to have been secured by Chinese business people operating in Zimbabwe and Sakunda Holdings. The provisions include ventilators, PPEs and medical equipment among others.The consignment comes a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the lockdown period with 14 days.Currently Zimbabwe has recorded 25 Coronavirus cases and 3 deaths.