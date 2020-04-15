Latest News Editor's Choice


Police harass journalist

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
31 secs ago | Views
Police in Rusape allegedly harassed online Post on Sunday reporter Shingirai Vambe on a covid 19 function on Saturday.

Vambe was barred from covering an event where Minister of Defense Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Minister of state for Manicaland Ellen Gwaradzimba were touring the town to access the state of preparedness on covid 19 pandemic.

Vambe who was seen taking photos was barred by an overzealous officer and an officer from the ministry of information, Taurai Dzengerere who asked him on the ZMC's position regarding press cards.

"Dzengerere came to me and asked what is the position on the issue of press cards with MIC, that's ZMC and I asked him, you are the officer in the ministry of information you should know better" "I was barred from covering the event as police officers approached me saying that there was a directive from the Officer Commanding Makoni District,one Superintended Chinyanganya and the Ministry of information to produce a letter if I would want to cover the tour" Vambe said.

Manicaland province police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa could neither confirm nor deny as he did not respond to questions sent to him or answer his mobile phone.

Vambe informed the Media Institute For Southern Africa (MISA) and Permanent Secretary in the ministry of information, Nick Mangwana, who said he had not issued any statement in that regard.

"As a ministry we have since addressed that issue and journalist are free to execute their duties freely" Mangwana said.

MISA Zimbabwe is yet to issue a statement on yesterday's event. Police have been on record of harassing journalists and recently the police boss Commissioner -General Godwin Matanga said only journalist from the national broadcaster and internet should allowed to cover covid 19 functions while challenging a police brutality on journalist report by Media Institute for Southern Africa at High Court.

Source - Byo24News

