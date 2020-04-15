Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

News / National

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Zimbabwe, I wish to extend on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people and in my own name, to you and through you, to the brotherly Zimbabwean Government and people my warmest congratulations and best wishes.



Over the past 40 years, China and Zimbabwe have enjoyed consistent mutual trust and support. Our bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time and the vicissitudes of the international situation. In recent years, we have met several times and made the milestone decision to establish and develop China-Zimbabwe Comprehensive Strategy Partnership of Cooperation. Our leadership has translated into impressive progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to our two countries and two peoples.



I attach great importance to the development of China-Zimbabwe relationship, which is embracing a great opportunity brought about by its 40th anniversary. I am ready to continue working with you to create stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit on the one hand and the Zimbabwe vision 2030 on the other.



I look forward to cooperation in broader areas and stronger mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. China stands ready to step up cooperation with Zimbabwe to defeat covid-19 and overcome the difficulties it inflicts on us.



This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe. On this occasion, I wish your great nation lasting peace and prosperity and China-Zimbabwe friendship enduring vigor.





Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping has sent a message to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulating him and the nation on the occasion of the 40th Independence day anniversary.China and Zimbabwe share an umbilical code that saw China becoming the first country to open a diplomatic mission in the newly independent Zimbabwe in 1980, and the relations between China and Zimbabwe were upgraded from all-weather friends to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018.Read the message from the Chinese leader below: