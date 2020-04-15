Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping has sent a message to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulating him and the nation on the occasion of the 40th Independence day anniversary.

China and Zimbabwe share an umbilical code that saw China becoming the first country to open a diplomatic mission in the newly independent Zimbabwe in 1980, and the relations between China and Zimbabwe were upgraded from all-weather friends to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018.

Read the message from the Chinese leader below:

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Zimbabwe, I wish to extend on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people and in my own name, to you and through you, to the brotherly Zimbabwean Government and people my warmest congratulations and best wishes.
 
Over the past 40 years, China and Zimbabwe have enjoyed consistent mutual trust and support. Our bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time and the vicissitudes of the international situation. In recent years, we have met several times and made the milestone decision to establish and develop China-Zimbabwe Comprehensive Strategy Partnership of Cooperation. Our leadership has translated into impressive progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to our two countries and two peoples.
 
I attach great importance to the development of China-Zimbabwe relationship, which is embracing a great opportunity brought about by its 40th anniversary. I am ready to continue working with you to create stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit on the one hand and the Zimbabwe vision 2030 on the other.
 
I look forward to cooperation in broader areas and stronger mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. China stands ready to step up cooperation with Zimbabwe to defeat covid-19 and overcome the difficulties it inflicts on us.
 
This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe. On this occasion, I wish your great nation lasting peace and prosperity and China-Zimbabwe friendship enduring vigor.
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

40 mins ago | 236 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

2 hrs ago | 2174 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Police harass journalist

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

3 hrs ago | 1688 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

3 hrs ago | 883 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

4 hrs ago | 3364 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

4 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

5 hrs ago | 1509 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

5 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Missing granny - please help

5 hrs ago | 865 Views

Curfew or lockdown

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

6 hrs ago | 651 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

6 hrs ago | 2522 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Nurses protest union fees hike

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Banana's son says 'Zimbabwe now banana republic'

7 hrs ago | 1198 Views

$100 000 boost for Ekusileni Medical Centre

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

RBZ completes validation of blocked funds

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Health workers ready to defend nation

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

EMA warns against hoarding of fuel

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Municipal cops in bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mom killed as child mistakes poison for sugar

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Hungry SA based Zimbabweans must go back home, says Zanu-PF spokesperson

7 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Zanu-PF wings hail independence

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Malaria kills 131 in 4 months

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZBCtv cuts Mnangagwa Uhuru address

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Manicaland residents get roller meal at home

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Botswana helps 255 Zimbabweans come home

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa led council destroys illegal vending cabins, stalls

7 hrs ago | 308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days