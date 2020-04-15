SA to audit R1 million/km Beitbridge fence procurement process

News / National

Today, 20 April 2020, I have written to the Auditor General of South Africa, Kimi Makwetu to request that his office conduct an urgent, independent audit into the emergency procurement and implementation process of the 40km Beitbridge border fence project between South Africa and Zimbabwe.



As part of the declaration of a National State of Disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 15 March 2020, the President outlined a number of emergency measures to be implemented to mitigate the risk of the COVID 19 virus. As a result, the Department of Defence and Veterans, whose mandate it is to secure South Africa's borders, then requested that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) as a matter of urgency to repair and replace a 40km section of the Beitbridge Border Post Fence, which was identified as the hotspot.



In the spirit of transparency and accountability, I am asking the Auditor General to immediately commence with an external audit of the process followed by the DPW! in terms of the 40km Beitbridge Border Fence Project.

According to media reports on Sunday, "the department of public works and infrastructure admitted to having deviated from proper procurement procedures by overlooking the requirement to advertise for bids in government's Tender Bulletin - and instead opting to use a nomination process in awarding the R37 million Beitbridge border fence tender".