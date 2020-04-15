News / National
Pope Francis leads the world in praying for politicians
The Successor of the Prince of the Apostles, Supreme Pontiff Francis has asked the world to pray for the political leaders during this trying period when the world is battling to fight the deadly Coronavirus.
In a Twitter thread the Pope said, "Let us #PrayTogether for the men and women who have a vocation to political life, which is a high form of charity. We pray for political parties in various nations, so that in this pandemic they might together seek the good of the country and not the good of their own party."
The Pope further called upon Christians to be compassionate during these trying times.
"To be Christian is not only to fulfill the Commandments, but "to be born again" and allow the Spirit to enter in us and carry us wherever He wants. This is the freedom of the Spirit. May the Lord help us always to be docile to the Spirit.
"The Christian response to the storms of life and history can only be mercy: compassionate love among us and toward everyone, especially toward those who suffer, who have more difficulties, and are abandoned."
