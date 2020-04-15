Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

by Moyo Roy
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has called on investigations into the inhuman treatment Africans resident in China are suffering at the hands of their host.

Chamisa's calls come in the wake of wide spread reports that Africans are suffering the worst form of discrimination in China as the country implements measures to fight the coronavirus reinfection.

"The treatment of Africans in China must be respectful of human rights. Africans must be accorded the same respect the Chinese get in Africa. A full investigation must be launched into the reported cases of abuse and the AU must engage China in defense of African citizens' dignity," said Chamisa.

"We joined hands with fellow Progressive leaders to write to the authorities to have this matter addressed."
The Chinese embassy to Zimbabwe responded by posting an article quoting a Nigerian government official denying that Africans were being ill-treated in China.

Dr Peter Magombeyi said the Chinese treatment of Africans was disappointing given at the respect its nationals enjoy back in the continent.

Glen Dhliwayo challenged African countries to improve their economies and restore dignity to their people.

"My lived experience of China is that they don't respect words but power and money. Interests! We claim them as our all-weather friend but Zimbabweans were blacklisted use financial services. They may have differences with USA but they respect them. Let's fix our countries!," he said.



Source - Byo24News

