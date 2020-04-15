Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

RIP Ray Matikinye: What a huge loss to the profession! 'Muzambiringa (grapevine)' as Ray was affectionately known, was an oasis of the ins and outs of the finest journalism. Always the fire-lighter in traversing the Zim journalism jungle. Our grief is inconsolable. pic.twitter.com/T6cynvP2QJ — Cornelius Nduna (@ZimDotCom) April 20, 2020

The journalism fraternity was on Sunday mourning two veteran journalist, Ray Matikinye who collapsed and died at his home in Bulawayo.Matikinye previously worked for The Daily NewsMatinkinye's daughter, Bellaris, said his father collapsed in his bedroom and died suddenly.Earlier, the veteran journalist had gone to the shops with a friend where he bought a few beers."He came back looking fine and jovial, but suddenly collapsed and died," Bellaris said.Colleagues were paying tributes to the popular journalist."The journalism fraternity has lost a gentle giant," former Daily News editor Stanley Gama said of Matikinye. "His speciality was feature writing and analysis. He was well researched and liked teaching young journalists the art of the trade. Ray taught me a lot of things in journalism."