News / National
Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies
1 hr ago | Views
The journalism fraternity was on Sunday mourning two veteran journalist, Ray Matikinye who collapsed and died at his home in Bulawayo.
Matikinye previously worked for The Daily News
Matinkinye's daughter, Bellaris, said his father collapsed in his bedroom and died suddenly.
Earlier, the veteran journalist had gone to the shops with a friend where he bought a few beers.
"He came back looking fine and jovial, but suddenly collapsed and died," Bellaris said.
Colleagues were paying tributes to the popular journalist.
"The journalism fraternity has lost a gentle giant," former Daily News editor Stanley Gama said of Matikinye. "His speciality was feature writing and analysis. He was well researched and liked teaching young journalists the art of the trade. Ray taught me a lot of things in journalism."
Matikinye previously worked for The Daily News
Matinkinye's daughter, Bellaris, said his father collapsed in his bedroom and died suddenly.
Earlier, the veteran journalist had gone to the shops with a friend where he bought a few beers.
Colleagues were paying tributes to the popular journalist.
"The journalism fraternity has lost a gentle giant," former Daily News editor Stanley Gama said of Matikinye. "His speciality was feature writing and analysis. He was well researched and liked teaching young journalists the art of the trade. Ray taught me a lot of things in journalism."
RIP Ray Matikinye: What a huge loss to the profession! 'Muzambiringa (grapevine)' as Ray was affectionately known, was an oasis of the ins and outs of the finest journalism. Always the fire-lighter in traversing the Zim journalism jungle. Our grief is inconsolable. pic.twitter.com/T6cynvP2QJ— Cornelius Nduna (@ZimDotCom) April 20, 2020
Source - zimlive