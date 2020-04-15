US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

News / National

by Moyo Roy

THE United States was the first country to establish an embassy in Zimbabwe at independence in 1980 and gave the government US$2 million for the rehabilitation of clinics.The two countries continued to enjoy good relations until the turn of the millennium when former President Robert Mugabe was accused of residing over human rights abuses and the collapse of rule of law as well as the violation of property rights.In a congratulatory message to Zimbabwe on its 40th Independence, the US said despite frosty relations in the last 20 years, they have poured $3.2 billion in aid in Zimbabwe since 1980."Congratulations to Zim on 40 years of Independence. The U.S. was the first country to establish an embassy in Zim. America provided $2 million to rehabilitate clinics that day. We have given over $3.2 billion in aid since. We continue to support health, human rights and democracy," said the US through its embassy in Harare.The President Emmerson Mnangagwa government has, since deposing Mugabe in a coup in 2017, tried to normalise relations with the US but their efforts have been in vain.Former Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu said the US opened the embassy not as a favour to Zimbabwe but in pursuit of its interests."Yes, you were the first to open an embassy in Zim and yes you had personal interests that didn't resonate with the independence, freedom, peace, unity, aspirations and sovereignty of Zimbabwean people up to now," he said.