Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

by Moyo Roy
1 hr ago | Views
THE United States was the first country to establish an embassy in Zimbabwe at independence in 1980 and gave the government US$2 million for the rehabilitation of clinics.

The two countries continued to enjoy good relations until the turn of the millennium when former President Robert Mugabe was accused of residing over human rights abuses and the collapse of rule of law as well as the violation of property rights.

In a congratulatory message to Zimbabwe on its 40th Independence, the US said despite frosty relations in the last 20 years, they have poured $3.2 billion in aid in Zimbabwe since 1980.

"Congratulations to Zim on 40 years of Independence. The U.S. was the first country to establish an embassy in Zim. America provided $2 million to rehabilitate clinics that day. We have given over $3.2 billion in aid since. We continue to support health, human rights and democracy," said the US through its embassy in Harare.
The President Emmerson Mnangagwa government has, since deposing Mugabe in a coup in 2017, tried to normalise relations with the US but their efforts have been in vain.

Former Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu said the US opened the embassy not as a favour to Zimbabwe but in pursuit of its interests.  

"Yes, you were the first to open an embassy in Zim and yes you had personal interests that didn't resonate with the independence, freedom, peace, unity, aspirations and sovereignty of Zimbabwean people up to now," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

24 mins ago | 60 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

26 mins ago | 98 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

28 mins ago | 115 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

29 mins ago | 45 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

35 mins ago | 100 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

1 hr ago | 596 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Pope Francis leads the world in praying for politicians

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

SA to audit R1 million/km Beitbridge fence procurement process

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

4 hrs ago | 4364 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

Police harass journalist

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

5 hrs ago | 2300 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 4648 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

6 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

7 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

7 hrs ago | 954 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

7 hrs ago | 1654 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

7 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Missing granny - please help

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Curfew or lockdown

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

8 hrs ago | 3027 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

8 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

8 hrs ago | 863 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

9 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic

9 hrs ago | 216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days