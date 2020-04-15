Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

DIVERSIFIED company Sakunda Holdings' US$3 million equipment and supplies meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Harare as preparations for the opening up of Arundel Hospital gathers momentum.The arrival of the equipment is a timely boost as renovations at the hospital, which will be open to everyone, have also been completed.Part of the US$3 million equipment will be donated to public hospitals that are also being used to fight COVID-19The supplies, which include ventilators and rapid testing kits, came aboard Air Zimbabwe's chartered plane Monday morning at through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.A source privy to the goings-on said all was set for the opening of Arundel Hospital, popularly known as Rock Foundation Medical Centre."Sakunda chartered an Air Zimbabwe plane to ferry cargo comprising personal protective equipment, automatic spraying machines, ultrasound scan, ventilators and rapid testing kits from China worth about US$3 million, including the cost of the chartered plane," the source, based at the airport, said.The cargo also included some materials meant for donation by Sakunda to public health centres. Sakunda Holdings also freely gave space in the aircraft to Friends of China, who were also bringing in their supplies to fight the virus."The cargo is 30 tonnes and a small part will be used at Arundel while most of the equipment will be donated to public hospitals. It must be noted that Sakunda also gave Friends of China free space to bring in their equipment," the source explained.Sakunda Holdings came up with a multi-million dollar initiative to resuscitate and equip Arundel Clinic (Rock Foundation Medical Centre) as a way of complementing government efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.The virus has so far claimed three lives from 25 positive cases in the country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already extended the national lockdown by a further 14 days as a way of curbing the spread of the disease, after the initial 21 days lapsed on Sunday night.Zimbabwe has implemented raft of measures to curb and control the outbreak of the disease albeit under tough economic circumstances.