Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
DIVERSIFIED company Sakunda Holdings' US$3 million equipment and supplies meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Harare as preparations for the opening up of Arundel Hospital gathers momentum.

The arrival of the equipment is a timely boost as renovations at the hospital, which will be open to everyone, have also been completed.

Part of the US$3 million equipment will be donated to public hospitals that are also being used to fight COVID-19

The supplies, which include ventilators and rapid testing kits, came aboard Air Zimbabwe's chartered plane Monday morning at through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

A source privy to the goings-on said all was set for the opening of Arundel Hospital, popularly known as Rock Foundation Medical Centre.

"Sakunda chartered an Air Zimbabwe plane to ferry cargo comprising personal protective equipment, automatic spraying machines, ultrasound scan, ventilators and rapid testing kits from China worth about US$3 million, including the cost of the chartered plane," the source, based at the airport, said.

The cargo also included some materials meant for donation by Sakunda to public health centres. Sakunda Holdings also freely gave space in the aircraft to Friends of China, who were also bringing in their supplies to fight the virus.

"The cargo is 30 tonnes and a small part will be used at Arundel while most of the equipment will be donated to public hospitals. It must be noted that Sakunda also gave Friends of China free space to bring in their equipment," the source explained.

Sakunda Holdings came up with a multi-million dollar initiative to resuscitate and equip Arundel Clinic (Rock Foundation Medical Centre) as a way of complementing government efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has so far claimed three lives from 25 positive cases in the country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already extended the national lockdown by a further 14 days as a way of curbing the spread of the disease, after the initial 21 days lapsed on Sunday night.

Zimbabwe has implemented raft of measures to curb and control the outbreak of the disease albeit under tough economic circumstances.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

20 mins ago | 97 Views

Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

28 mins ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

50 mins ago | 247 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

52 mins ago | 221 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

54 mins ago | 348 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

55 mins ago | 126 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

2 hrs ago | 731 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Pope Francis leads the world in praying for politicians

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

SA to audit R1 million/km Beitbridge fence procurement process

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

4 hrs ago | 4610 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Police harass journalist

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

5 hrs ago | 2327 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

6 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 4791 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

7 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

8 hrs ago | 1672 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

8 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Missing granny - please help

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Curfew or lockdown

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

8 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

9 hrs ago | 3090 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

9 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

9 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 165 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days