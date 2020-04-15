ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance Secretary for Energy and Power Development Jasmine Toffa has said the party has noted with grave concern the disturbing trend by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) customer service gross negligence of duty and the lackadaisical attitude when attending to clients' concerns - if attended to at all.She said as the country's sole power utility, it has an even greater responsibility in its approach to the mandated task of ensuring that electricity supplies are adequately and consistently provided to Zimbabweans - who have had to sacrifice their hard-earned cash, in these economically trying times, in order to meet the ever unaffordable tariffs."It is, thus, heart-rending when several consumers have had to endure endless days, weeks, and even months, and years, without their electricity supply concerns being heeded by ZESA - in spite of numerous pleas and calls for these to be urgently and immediately addressed," she said."Residents of certain suburbs in such cities as Bulawayo, Harare, and others across the country, have been understandably breathing fire, in the face of seemingly unending power challenges - which have been met with nothing short of scorn and apathy by the power utility, characterized by flimsy excuses and promises of site visits, which have never been fulfilled."Toffa said what is even more painful, is that, as the country undergoes the current extended lockdown - in an effort to curtail the ravaging spread of the Novel Corona virus disease (COVID-19) - ZESA has similarly strangely seen it fit to further worsen the already grim plight of its clients, by significantly cutting down its responsibilities - yet, electricity generation and distribution was one of those designated as an 'essential service'."Citizens are crying out for promised visits to their premises or correction and solution to their power supply problems to no avail. Such a brazen abdication of duty cannot, and should not, be tolerated - as has not only negatively impacted households, but also certain corporate business functionalities," she said."To make matters worse, these electricity challenges have not confirmed themselves to the lack of this essential commodity, but also include dangerous power surges - that are causing destruction of electrical gadgets and property, in some instances caused homes to burn eg. the one house in Morningside that burnt and three member's of a family perished well as causing fires, that have a huge potential to gut down numerous homes, and business premises - most of which have been left unattended, due to the lockdown, and whose inferno may not be speedily noticed - leading to the possible destruction of millions of dollars worth of goods.""Three people – an elderly woman and her two grandchildren – were burnt beyond recognition when their house in Morningside, Bulawayo caught fire on Wednesday night. Bulawayo acting Fire Officer, Lynos Phiri said preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Jan 31, 2020"Toffa said who is be held accountable for such avoidable and unnecessary destruction? Surely, the power utility should be forced to reimburse all its customers who lose their valuables and lives, as a consequence of its half-baked approach to professionalism."In fact, the MDC Alliance urges human rights lawyers to institute litigation against ZESA, on behalf of all those who have had the misfortune of having their goods and properties and lives destroyed. This recklessness by ZESA - and wanton disregard for both property and human life - clearly brings to bare the MDC Alliance's call for the immediate de-monopolization of the power sector, as the need for more independent power providers (IPPs) has never been more glaring," she said."History has always taught us that, monopolies are the greatest threat to development. A good example, that Zimbabweans experienced first hand, was the then Post and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC), whose telephone service provision, ever since the country's independence in 1980, was shoddy and bordered on aggressively anti-people - as witnessed by its prohibitive tariffs, archaic technology, and forbidding customer care."She said expectedly, the company faced an imminent collapse in the mid 1990s, with the advent of much more reliable and efficient cellular technology - resulting in the population all but abandoning PTC for the newer mobile phones - thereby, forcing the Zimbabwe government (who own both these telecommunications and power utility entities) panicky commercializing the landline operator into TelOne, and NetOne (which ventured into the mobile phone sector)."The Zimbabwe authorities should have learnt a vital lesson from the PTC debacle - which, they should have avoided, like the plague, in repeating with ZESA. However, quite clearly they did not - as the power utility has stubbornly continued down this unsustainable path," she said."The relevant authorities should immediately ensure that ZESA commences conducting its operations in a professional manner, which adheres to global best practices - where service provision to clients is of the utmost importance, and takes precedence over all else. Similarly, concerted efforts must be instituted to liberalize the power sector, so as to attract IPPs - who would pose a serious, but welcome competition to ZESA - that will certainly be the much needed wake up call for the power utility, and most importantly loud reminder that its customers are always kings and queens."