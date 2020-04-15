Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance Secretary for Energy and Power Development Jasmine Toffa has said the party has noted with grave concern the disturbing trend by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) customer service gross negligence of duty and the lackadaisical attitude when attending to clients' concerns - if attended to at all.

She said as the country's sole power utility, it has an even greater responsibility in its approach to the mandated task of ensuring that electricity supplies are adequately and consistently provided to Zimbabweans - who have had to sacrifice their hard-earned cash, in these economically trying times, in order to meet the ever unaffordable tariffs.

"It is, thus, heart-rending when several consumers have had to endure endless days, weeks, and even months, and years, without their electricity supply concerns being heeded by ZESA - in spite of numerous pleas and calls for these to be urgently and immediately addressed," she said.

"Residents of certain suburbs in such cities as Bulawayo, Harare, and others across the country, have been understandably breathing fire, in the face of seemingly unending power challenges - which have been met with nothing short of scorn and apathy by the power utility, characterized by flimsy excuses and promises of site visits, which have never been fulfilled."

Toffa said what is even more painful, is that, as the country undergoes the current extended lockdown - in an effort to curtail the ravaging spread of the Novel Corona virus disease (COVID-19) - ZESA has similarly strangely seen it fit to further worsen the already grim plight of its clients, by significantly cutting down its responsibilities - yet, electricity generation and distribution was one of those designated as an 'essential service'.

"Citizens are crying out for promised visits to their premises or correction and solution to their power supply problems to no avail. Such a brazen abdication of duty cannot, and should not, be tolerated - as has not only negatively impacted households, but also certain corporate business functionalities," she said.

"To make matters worse, these electricity challenges have not confirmed themselves to the lack of this essential commodity, but also include dangerous power surges - that are causing destruction of electrical gadgets and property, in some instances caused homes to burn eg. the one house in Morningside that burnt and three member's of a family perished well as causing fires, that have a huge potential to gut down numerous homes, and business premises - most of which have been left unattended, due to the lockdown, and whose inferno may not be speedily noticed - leading to the possible destruction of millions of dollars worth of goods."

"Three people – an elderly woman and her two grandchildren – were burnt beyond recognition when their house in Morningside, Bulawayo caught fire on Wednesday night. Bulawayo acting Fire Officer, Lynos Phiri said preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Jan 31, 2020"

Toffa said who is be held accountable for such avoidable and unnecessary destruction? Surely, the power utility should be forced to reimburse all its customers who lose their valuables and lives, as a consequence of its half-baked approach to professionalism.

"In fact, the MDC Alliance urges human rights lawyers to institute litigation against ZESA, on behalf of all those who have had the misfortune of having their goods and properties and lives destroyed. This recklessness by ZESA - and wanton disregard for both property and human life - clearly brings to bare the MDC Alliance's call for the immediate de-monopolization of the power sector, as the need for more independent power providers (IPPs) has never been more glaring," she said.

"History has always taught us that, monopolies are the greatest threat to development. A good example, that Zimbabweans experienced first hand, was the then Post and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC), whose telephone service provision, ever since the country's independence in 1980, was shoddy and bordered on aggressively anti-people - as witnessed by its prohibitive tariffs, archaic technology, and forbidding customer care."

She said expectedly, the company faced an imminent collapse in the mid 1990s, with the advent of much more reliable and efficient cellular technology - resulting in the population all but abandoning PTC for the newer mobile phones - thereby, forcing the Zimbabwe government (who own both these telecommunications and power utility entities) panicky commercializing the landline operator into TelOne, and NetOne (which ventured into the mobile phone sector).

"The Zimbabwe authorities should have learnt a vital lesson from the PTC debacle - which, they should have avoided, like the plague, in repeating with ZESA. However, quite clearly they did not - as the power utility has stubbornly continued down this unsustainable path," she said.

"The relevant authorities should immediately ensure that ZESA commences conducting its operations in a professional manner, which adheres to global best practices - where service provision to clients is of the utmost importance, and takes precedence over all else. Similarly, concerted efforts must be instituted to liberalize the power sector, so as to attract IPPs - who would pose a serious, but welcome competition to ZESA - that will certainly be the much needed wake up call for the power utility, and most importantly loud reminder that its customers are always kings and queens."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

27 mins ago | 140 Views

Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

35 mins ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

57 mins ago | 311 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

59 mins ago | 267 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

1 hr ago | 322 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Pope Francis leads the world in praying for politicians

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

SA to audit R1 million/km Beitbridge fence procurement process

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

5 hrs ago | 4666 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Police harass journalist

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

5 hrs ago | 2342 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

6 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 4831 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

7 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

7 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

8 hrs ago | 965 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

8 hrs ago | 1676 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

8 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Missing granny - please help

8 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Curfew or lockdown

8 hrs ago | 805 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

9 hrs ago | 3110 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

9 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

9 hrs ago | 1121 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

9 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

9 hrs ago | 659 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

9 hrs ago | 874 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 165 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days