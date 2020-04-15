Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
The Ministry of health was thrown in panic mode on Monday 65 Zimbabweans who landed in the country demanded to be quarantine din hotels.

The passengers arrived in Zimbabwe using the Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner flight ET-873 from Addis Ababa.

Commenting on the incident Secretary for information Nick Mangwana said, "We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK. Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teachers College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Government can't afford. Why come from a covid19 hotspot during a lockdown and demand posh facilities at stretched public cost?"

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

22 mins ago | 53 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

24 mins ago | 89 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

26 mins ago | 106 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

27 mins ago | 42 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

33 mins ago | 91 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

60 mins ago | 271 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

1 hr ago | 580 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Pope Francis leads the world in praying for politicians

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

SA to audit R1 million/km Beitbridge fence procurement process

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

4 hrs ago | 4349 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

Police harass journalist

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

5 hrs ago | 2298 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

5 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 4640 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

6 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

7 hrs ago | 952 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

7 hrs ago | 1654 Views

What 40 years of Independence has meant for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

7 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Missing granny - please help

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Curfew or lockdown

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

8 hrs ago | 725 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe's 4 decades of independence and the Agrarian reform law

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

8 hrs ago | 3020 Views

VISET condemns Harare City Council's action of demolishing informal traders stalls

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Polad a platform for failures, says Makamba Busha

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa partially lifts lid on informal sector, SMEs

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

'Independence without credible polls hollow'

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for neglecting constituency

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

MZWT vows to end Bulawayo water woes

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

'Zimdollar value plunges 580%'

8 hrs ago | 862 Views

Govt sets maize producer price at $12 329/t

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Govt designates UBH COVID-19 treatment centre

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

ZSE registers OMSEC as first market maker

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Goods train fatally crushes Gweru teen

8 hrs ago | 474 Views

Teachers demand regular re-grading

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

Messenger of court defies lockdown order

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rapped over haphazard response to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

Muchinguri laments lack of PPE at Chiredzi Clinic

9 hrs ago | 216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days