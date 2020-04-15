Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former Minister of Information Professor Jonathan says his Ministry wanted to set up an alternative television station in Bulawayo to compete with ZBC TV.

Said Moyo, "JOY TV was a national frequency being privatised for personal use in a non transparent way and illegally, because ZBC had no power to sublet the frequency. We allocated it to National Television (NTV); which was to be based at Montrose in Bulawayo to compete with ZTV!"

Moyo said the dream of the new TV station coming to life was extinguished by his departure from the Ministry in 2000.

"JOY TV was not licensed. Some individuals had illegally sublet a ZBC TV frequency to JOY TV. We used the frequency to launch an alternative national television station based at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo, National Television, (NTV) to compete with ZTV. Sadly it was shortlived!

"They killed it after I was fired from the Ministry in February 2005!"

Moyo, who is currently exiled in Kenya, is credited for the introduction of the 75% local content policy at the National broadcasting stations.
 



Source - Byo24News

