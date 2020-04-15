US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

News / National

by Staff reporter

The US$3 million Sakunda Holdings' equipment and supplies meant to fight COVID-19 have arrived in Harare as preparations for the opening up of Arundel Hospital gathers momentum.The arrival of the equipment is a timely boost as renovations at the hospital, which will be open to every Zimbabwean, have also been completed.Part of the $US 3 million equipment will be donated to public hospitals fighting the pandemic.The supplies, which include ventilators and rapid testing kits, came aboard Air Zimbabwe's chartered plane this morning at the Harare international airport.Sakunda Chief Operations Officer Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo said all was set for the opening of Arundel Hospital popularly known as Rock Foundation Medical Centre adding that they have seen it fit as the private sector to assist government and the people of Zimbabwe in fighting the pandemic."Sakunda Chartered an Air Zimbabwe plane to ferry a cargo of PPEs, Automatic spraying machines, ultrasound scan, ventilators and rapid testing kits from China worth about US$ 3 million including the cost of chartering a plane," said Chitambo.The cargo also included some materials meant for donation by Sakunda to public health centres.Sakunda Holdings also freely gave space in the aircraft to Chinese business people based in Zimbabwe who were also bringing in their supplies to fight the virus."The cargo is 30 tonnes and a small part will be used at Arundel while most of the equipment will be donated to public hospitals. It must be noted that Sakunda also gave Friends of China free space to bring in their equipment," said Chitambo.Sakunda Holdings came up with a multimillion-dollar initiative to resuscitate and equip Arundel Clinic (Rock Foundation Medical Centre) as a way of complementing Government efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.The virus has so far claimed three people in Zimbabwe while 25 have tested positive to the pandemic.President Mnangagwa has already put the country under lockdown for a further 14 days after the initial 21 days lapsed yesterday as a way of limiting the spread of the disease.Zimbabwe has implemented a raft of measures to curb and control the outbreak of the disease albeit under tough economic circumstances.