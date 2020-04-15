WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Celebrated clergyman and businessman Prophet Uebert Angel surprised the residents of Norton by donating 1 000 bags of mealie meal targeted at feeding 1 000 families who are struggling to t find a meal during the trying times of deadly Coronavirus pandemic.Angel, who is also a philanthropist of note, made the donation through the Uebert Angel Foundation represented by Pastor Felix Angel Chikase.The Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa showered praises on Prophet Angel thanking him for his timely intervention to the residents of his constituency.Said Mliswa, "Whilst in the Spirit, I wish to reiterate the tremendous gratitude I have to the Uebert Angel and the Uebert Angel Foundation. His generosity has helped to mitigate hunger in Norton as we lockdown for a further 2 weeks. The mealie meal donation will help to lessen the number of people queuing so decreasing the potential for the virus to spread. Thank you for facilitating the smooth distribution to all the wards in Norton. Your tireless commitment and passion for the people is refreshing."You've an amazing team, aptly led by Pastor Felix Chikase. The team professionally took part in the distribution process from start to end. Thank you Uebert Angel. Thank you Lord for working through such devoted people. Norton thanks you. May you continue to be blessed."Mliswa added that Angel had answered the call to assist in mitigating hunger while the nation is fighting the deadly virus."Mitigating the effects of hunger during quarantine must run concurrently with precautionary, preventative & preparedness strategies. Prophet Uebert Angel you've answered to the call, thank you. Thank you on behalf of the 1,000 families who benefitted from your generosity," Mliswa said.Angel recently announced that he has channeled US$ 1 million through his Foundation to assist Zimbabweans during this trying period when the world if fighting the Coronavirus.