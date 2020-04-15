Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Queen Elizabeth's husband and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has made a rare public statement thanking the health workers for working hard for the nation during the time when the United Kingdom is facing the deadly Coornavirus.In a statement issued on Monday Philip said, "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19."On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working on food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."The royal recently had an encounter with the virus when the heir to throne Prince Charles was struck by Coronavirus.