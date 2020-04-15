Latest News Editor's Choice


65 Zimbabweans from the diaspora refuse to quarantined at govt facilities

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Sixty-five Zimbabweans that from the United Kingdom are currently refusing to check-in at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare for compulsory quarantine in line with Government measures in response to potential cases of imported COVID-19.

Government officials on the ground said the 65 individuals are claiming that they have their own resources to check into hotels.

However, most hotels have since suspended bookings and Government can only transfer them to alternative accommodation at the University of Zimbabwe.





Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com

Most Popular In 7 Days