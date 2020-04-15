Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Kenyan musician, Pastor Antony Musembi, has torched a storm after using elements of the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi's composition "Todii" for his Covid-19 awareness song without seeking permission from copyright holders of the track.

 A video of the song, which was released last Saturday, went viral on social media platforms with many people praising the musician's rendition and taking it as a development that shows Tuku's great influence internationally. But tables turned yesterday afternoon when Tuku Music, the custodians of most of Tuku's composition rights, announced that Pastor Musembi had not sought permission to use the late legend's material for his song, which features Esther Musembi.

Most Tuku music followers and social media commentators expressed disappointment over the Kenyan musician's actions, saying the illegal move was in contrast to his noble cause of spreading awareness about the deadly Covid-19, which has ravaged the world.

The late Oliver Mtukudzi Tuku's "Todii" was composed to raise awareness on HIV and Aids and the Kenyans replaced the lyrics with a message about Covid-19.

"We encourage artistes to follow the correct protocols when they need to use copyright-protected material to avoid unnecessary issues that can arise from violations of these protocols," noted Tuku Music in a statement.

"Pastor Athony Musembi, however, did not seek rights and permission to use the song for the 'COVID -19' awareness cover version for the song 'Todii'." However, Tuku Music noted the musician had expressed willingness to rectify the mistake so that everything is knitted legally.

"He has shown willingness to rectify the mistake and will work with our publishers and legal team to make sure the necessary paperwork is in order. We believe his version of the song will complement efforts to flatten the curve in the fight against Covid-19 in Kenya and in Africa."

Although Tuku Music officials refused to reveal finer details of their communication with Musembi, a source close to the development said they had given the Kenyan musician seven days to redirect his effort through the right channel.

Efforts to get a comment from Musembi were fruitless as he had not responded to questions sent to him by this publication by time of going to print. In an interview over the issue, Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) chairperson Albert Nyathi condemned the Kenyan musician's action.

"What this guy did is very wrong. Intellectual property is important to the creator and it should not be used without permission," said Nyathi.

"We understand he was doing it for a good cause of fighting coronavirus, but the way he did it should be condemned. A thief cannot say I have stolen a cow because my children were starving. A situation should never be an excuse for theft.

"However, I believe Tuku Music guys were not hard on Musembi because of the situation, not the act. I understand they are working towards a mutual settlement.

"As Zimura we condemn such acts. Many musicians are doing it and we want them to know that theft of intellectual property is a serious crime."

Pastor Musembi is a popular worship singer in Kenya who has several outstanding songs to his name.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

12 mins ago | 63 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

14 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

15 mins ago | 34 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

18 mins ago | 15 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

19 mins ago | 17 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

23 mins ago | 19 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

26 mins ago | 13 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

31 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

1 hr ago | 78 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

1 hr ago | 350 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

1 hr ago | 369 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

8 hrs ago | 4076 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

12 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

13 hrs ago | 2798 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

14 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

14 hrs ago | 5409 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

14 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

15 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

15 hrs ago | 2557 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

15 hrs ago | 5979 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

16 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

16 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

16 hrs ago | 2128 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

16 hrs ago | 605 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

16 hrs ago | 836 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

17 hrs ago | 688 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days