Police want exempted workers to use public transport

by Staff reporter

Police will continue enforcing lockdown regulations during the 14-day extension announced by President Mnangagwa on Sunday, but would like more exempted workers to use public transport to reduce the number of vehicles driving into city centres.During the first 21-day lockdown, police arrested a total of 9 286 people for breaches of the lockdown.Bulawayo Province led with 2 064, followed by Manicaland with 1 851, Midlands with 1 258 arrests, Harare with 1 155, Mashonaland West with 853, Matabeleland South with 732, Matabeleland North with 420, Mashonaland Central with 323, Mashonaland East with 323 and Masvingo with 243 arrests, while 64 were picked by ZRP Support Unit. All offenders paid deposit fines. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in an interview on Sunday that the police would increase their visibility to ensure compliance.Asst Comm Nyathi asked people and organisations classified under essential services not to abuse their exemptions. He urged organisations to consider using the available public transport."We are disturbed by motorists, particularly exempted workers, who use private vehicles," he said."This makes our cities to be flooded with vehicles. We urge them to use the available public transport."We continue to appeal to the public to continue to comply with the directive. As police, we will be out there to enforce it. We will arrest defiant elements."Most of the people were arrested for unnecessary movement, operating businesses without exemptions, liquor related offences, and organising or attending unsanctioned public gatherings.Among the notable group of people arrested for unsanctioned gatherings were members of an apostolic faith sect who were arrested on Sunday in Mbare, Harare, by a joint operation of police and army officers.