Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Police will continue enforcing lockdown regulations during the 14-day extension announced by President Mnangagwa on Sunday, but would like more exempted workers to use public transport to reduce the number of vehicles driving into city centres.

During the first 21-day lockdown, police arrested a total of 9 286 people for breaches of the lockdown.

Bulawayo Province led with 2 064, followed by Manicaland with 1 851, Midlands with 1 258 arrests, Harare with 1 155, Mashonaland West with 853, Matabeleland South with 732, Matabeleland North with 420, Mashonaland Central with 323, Mashonaland East with 323 and Masvingo with 243 arrests, while 64 were picked by ZRP Support Unit. A

ll offenders paid deposit fines. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in an interview on Sunday that the police would increase their visibility to ensure compliance.

Asst Comm Nyathi asked people and organisations classified under essential services not to abuse their exemptions. He urged organisations to consider using the available public transport.

"We are disturbed by motorists, particularly exempted workers, who use private vehicles," he said.

"This makes our cities to be flooded with vehicles. We urge them to use the available public transport.

"We continue to appeal to the public to continue to comply with the directive. As police, we will be out there to enforce it. We will arrest defiant elements."

Most of the people were arrested for unnecessary movement, operating businesses without exemptions, liquor related offences, and organising or attending unsanctioned public gatherings.

Among the notable group of people arrested for unsanctioned gatherings were members of an apostolic faith sect who were arrested on Sunday in Mbare, Harare, by a joint operation of police and army officers.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

19 secs ago | 0 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

2 mins ago | 0 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Kenyan musician torches storm over Tuku song

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

6 hrs ago | 3222 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

12 hrs ago | 2541 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

12 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

12 hrs ago | 4962 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

13 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

13 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

14 hrs ago | 2393 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

14 hrs ago | 5765 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

15 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

15 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

15 hrs ago | 2009 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

15 hrs ago | 579 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

15 hrs ago | 740 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

15 hrs ago | 801 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

15 hrs ago | 666 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 539 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

15 hrs ago | 673 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

15 hrs ago | 1683 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

15 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

16 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

18 hrs ago | 7254 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

18 hrs ago | 961 Views

Police harass journalist

18 hrs ago | 562 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

19 hrs ago | 2611 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

19 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 7081 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

20 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

21 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

21 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Why Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance cannot come to the negotiating table

21 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million

21 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Missing granny - please help

21 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Curfew or lockdown

21 hrs ago | 906 Views

Jesus is weeping!😢

22 hrs ago | 903 Views

Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't

22 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Chamisa distances MDC from Harare market stall demolitions

22 hrs ago | 4216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days