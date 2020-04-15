Criminals erect barriers on highways

News / National

by Staff reporter

Some criminal elements are taking advantage of the lockdown to create barriers on highways using rocks so that they can steal from cars when they slow down.The development has riled motorists and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), who feel the illegal roadblocks will result in major accidents.TSCZ spokesperson Mr Tatenda Chinoda said this was happening along the Chivhu-Nharira Highway and the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road."Real police officers do not use stones at roadblocks," he said. "That is not stipulated in the Highway Code, which is the rule book for road users."A motorist, Mr Sam Tasanhu said he had been coming across big stones along major roads since the beginning of the lockdown."Chances are high that speeding motorists may drive over the rocks and lose control of their vehicles, resulting in accidents. Something must be done," said Mr Tasanhu.Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was going to check with police in Masvingo on what was happening on the ground.