Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
OVER 30 000 plus frontline health workers in the country are vulnerable to coronavirus after government reportedly ignored a court order to provide them with personal protective equipment (PPE), with healthcare providers warning that this was a ticking time bomb.

Already, two heath workers in Bulawayo, identified as case numbers 15 and 19 last week tested positive for the novel virus but thousands are facing increased risk as they deal with the rising number of returning residents from COVID-19 hotspots and community transmission cases.

"The PPE situation remains very critical. We have not received any positive feedback from health workers countrywide (that government had started supplying the equipment)," Fortune Nyamande, the chairman of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) told NewsDay yesterday.

He said there has been no indication from government how it wanted to proceed. "We are consulting with our lawyers how to seek enforcement of the High Court order in view of the continued exposure of health workers."

The exposure of health workers to coronavirus has become an issue of concern internationally. More than 27 000 health workers in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus, according to that country's emergency co-ordination centre.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States figures show that nearly 9 300 healthcare workers contracted COVID-19 during the course of their work and 27 have died in that country while in Italy, more than 41 doctors died while over 5 000 doctors and nurses had tested positive to the deadly virus. In the United Kingdom, at least 100 healthcare workers have died of coronavirus, according to Nursing Notes, a platform run by nurses in that country.

In Zimbabwe, on April 14 the High Court ordered the government to provide personal protective equipment for frontline health workers across the country to protect them against contracting COVID-19 while attending to patients after ZADHR went to court to argue that the State was putting them at risk by not providing them with PPE.

The government was also not carrying out tests on the frontline health personnel, putting them and patients at risk of infection, while ZADHR argues that it did not use proper equipment to screen a few.

"A few health workers were screened using the rapid diagnostic test kits last week. The numbers are still very low and almost insignificant," Nyamande said.

"The tests used are also not the diagnostic PCR tests which are the gold standard in diagnosing COVID-19. All registered health workers in Zimbabwe are at risk, both private and public practitioners."

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) president, Enock Dongo told NewsDay that failure by government to avail PPE to heath workers was creating a breeding ground for the fast-spreading virus.

"Government officials will be quick to point out that no health worker in the country has tested positive for the virus or is affected in one way or another. It is easy to say that but mind you, none of the essential healthcare workers have been tested so far for COVID-19," Dongo said.

He said efforts to raise the issue with government had fallen on deaf ears as none of the senior government officials was keen on taking the association's advice seriously.

"Zina has been advising government to ensure that there is testing of the nurses who are the first instance persons when it comes to the coronavirus. Nurses are the first ones who observe the patients and check them every time they go to a hospital with symptoms of the coronavirus.

"If those nurses contract the virus, they are in a very big risk of spreading it around themselves and among patients and the only way to avoid this is to test them and
be sure that none of them have contracted the virus. The challenge is that no one in government is listening to our advice," Dongo added.

The Zina boss said the few kits that his organisation's members had received were inadequate, with some of the members mostly working without the protective gear.

"The kits for personal protection are highly adequate. Most of our members are exposed to this pandemic because there are no protective clothing kits. Testing of nurses has been poor so far. It seems nobody cares at all.

"If the nation fails to take care of those that are in the first line of defence, it means very little care is taken about all the other people who are also likely to contract the virus. We are worried as Zina as to why government is failing to focus on those issues that concern health workers," Dongo said.

He warned that coronavirus cases in the country would likely spike if government continuously fails to act.

"We have said a lot and nobody seems to be listening. Should we continue as if everything is normal. We are at a high risk of having a massive rise in the numbers of those that have the virus," Dongo said.

"We have to look at the spread ratios of this pandemic. If we don't contain it at the first level and we leave nurses so exposed, they will infect others who will in turn infect others and the infection chain will continue to grow. In the end, we will have an unmanageable situation which we could have avoided had our government listened to what we tell them."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

3 mins ago | 1 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

47 mins ago | 90 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

47 mins ago | 55 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

48 mins ago | 135 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

49 mins ago | 227 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

50 mins ago | 84 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

51 mins ago | 244 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

51 mins ago | 230 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

52 mins ago | 69 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

52 mins ago | 137 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

53 mins ago | 176 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

54 mins ago | 174 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

55 mins ago | 56 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

56 mins ago | 80 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

56 mins ago | 172 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

7 hrs ago | 3893 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

11 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

13 hrs ago | 2758 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

13 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

13 hrs ago | 5309 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

14 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

14 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

15 hrs ago | 2516 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

15 hrs ago | 5918 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

15 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

15 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

15 hrs ago | 2096 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

15 hrs ago | 601 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

16 hrs ago | 755 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

16 hrs ago | 682 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

16 hrs ago | 692 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

16 hrs ago | 1739 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

16 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

17 hrs ago | 5212 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

19 hrs ago | 7406 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

19 hrs ago | 974 Views

Police harass journalist

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

20 hrs ago | 2622 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

20 hrs ago | 1296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days