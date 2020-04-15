Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
HARARE medical doctor Vivek Solanki and his team of medical professionals have set up a COVID-19 clinic in Milton Park, Harare, which will offer free treatment to the public.

According to Solanki, the COVID-19 frontline team has also recruited 700 healthcare workers who are being trained in infection control and self-protection, including the complex donning and doffing protocols against COVID-19, and the same team will then be deployed nationwide.

"The centre is not meant for high ranking officials and exclusively for the well-to-do as was previously suggested by some people. It is free. The motivation behind the setting up of this centre is to contribute towards the wellbeing of our people and country at large," he said.

Speaking to NewsDay, Solanki urged other players to set up similar facilities in every suburb, saying although resources were scarce, each community has to come together and fight the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 frontline team has set up this first privately-funded clinic which will be for training of healthcare workers far and wide, testing for COVID-19, examination and treatment with admissions including high care unit. It is fully staffed with trained doctors and nurses with dedicated administrators."

In a related matter, a Harare man who presented himself at a local private clinic with suspected COVID-19 symptoms died two hours upon admission on Sunday, sparking fears that institutions were clandestinely admitting patients without following procedures, exposing workers in the process. The patient, believed to be an airport engineer, experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Harare City Council health services director Prosper Chonzi confirmed the incident, adding that tests to ascertain the cause of death have been conducted.

"We have conducted tests, but we are yet to get the results but it is unlikely that it's COVID-19. We can only know when the results are back," Chonzi said.

Sources at the clinic said the patient had difficulty in breathing and exhibited other COVID-19-related symptoms but was bulldozed in by "authorities" who feared reprisal from government.

"Imagine we had to go home and were in contact with our families after the scare. We are all at risk," an official said. Medical Professional and Allied Workers' Union secretary Tecla Barangwe said: "We are concerned on the risks our members are being exposed to considering that there is insufficient PPE (personal protective equipment) for the employees.

"No proper testing is being conducted on the employees and given reference to the incident that happened, only employees who were present at work were fumigated, but how about those who were on night duty who have already interacted with their families - a situation that leads to spread of the virus?

"We recommend that they should spray employees when going in and out of work to decontaminate any virus. They should follow Health ministry guidelines of that any patient who shows any symptoms of COVID-19 should be admitted at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

1 min ago | 0 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

3 mins ago | 0 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

3 mins ago | 0 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

7 mins ago | 6 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

10 mins ago | 4 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

54 mins ago | 110 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

55 mins ago | 65 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

56 mins ago | 151 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

57 mins ago | 270 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 104 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

58 mins ago | 289 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

59 mins ago | 281 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

59 mins ago | 81 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

60 mins ago | 180 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

7 hrs ago | 3958 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

12 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

13 hrs ago | 2768 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

13 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

13 hrs ago | 5342 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

14 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

14 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

15 hrs ago | 2527 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

15 hrs ago | 5942 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

15 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

16 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

16 hrs ago | 2104 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

16 hrs ago | 602 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

16 hrs ago | 756 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

16 hrs ago | 830 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

16 hrs ago | 683 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

16 hrs ago | 696 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

16 hrs ago | 2028 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days