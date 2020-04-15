Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE medical doctor Vivek Solanki and his team of medical professionals have set up a COVID-19 clinic in Milton Park, Harare, which will offer free treatment to the public.According to Solanki, the COVID-19 frontline team has also recruited 700 healthcare workers who are being trained in infection control and self-protection, including the complex donning and doffing protocols against COVID-19, and the same team will then be deployed nationwide."The centre is not meant for high ranking officials and exclusively for the well-to-do as was previously suggested by some people. It is free. The motivation behind the setting up of this centre is to contribute towards the wellbeing of our people and country at large," he said.Speaking to NewsDay, Solanki urged other players to set up similar facilities in every suburb, saying although resources were scarce, each community has to come together and fight the pandemic."The COVID-19 frontline team has set up this first privately-funded clinic which will be for training of healthcare workers far and wide, testing for COVID-19, examination and treatment with admissions including high care unit. It is fully staffed with trained doctors and nurses with dedicated administrators."In a related matter, a Harare man who presented himself at a local private clinic with suspected COVID-19 symptoms died two hours upon admission on Sunday, sparking fears that institutions were clandestinely admitting patients without following procedures, exposing workers in the process. The patient, believed to be an airport engineer, experiencing difficulty in breathing.Harare City Council health services director Prosper Chonzi confirmed the incident, adding that tests to ascertain the cause of death have been conducted."We have conducted tests, but we are yet to get the results but it is unlikely that it's COVID-19. We can only know when the results are back," Chonzi said.Sources at the clinic said the patient had difficulty in breathing and exhibited other COVID-19-related symptoms but was bulldozed in by "authorities" who feared reprisal from government."Imagine we had to go home and were in contact with our families after the scare. We are all at risk," an official said. Medical Professional and Allied Workers' Union secretary Tecla Barangwe said: "We are concerned on the risks our members are being exposed to considering that there is insufficient PPE (personal protective equipment) for the employees."No proper testing is being conducted on the employees and given reference to the incident that happened, only employees who were present at work were fumigated, but how about those who were on night duty who have already interacted with their families - a situation that leads to spread of the virus?"We recommend that they should spray employees when going in and out of work to decontaminate any virus. They should follow Health ministry guidelines of that any patient who shows any symptoms of COVID-19 should be admitted at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital."