Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The lockdown rules issued by the government prohibit any gathering and the police have been busy arresting people who do otherwise.

While many churches have gone online to share their sermons, this pastor decided to have his usual Sunday gathering but unfortunately, the police had to arrest him.

The arresting officer decided to pray and inform God that he is arresting this pastor who does not follow the law.

Watch the video below...



Source - youtube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bookshop plans online academic channel

1 hr ago | 89 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

2 hrs ago | 1448 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

9 hrs ago | 4595 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

14 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

15 hrs ago | 2970 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

15 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

15 hrs ago | 5810 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

16 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

16 hrs ago | 3678 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

17 hrs ago | 2697 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

17 hrs ago | 6197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days