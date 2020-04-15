Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
This is what is supposed to be Ndebele news in Zimbabwe.




Source - youtube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

14 mins ago | 67 Views

Bookshop plans online academic channel

1 hr ago | 112 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

2 hrs ago | 1604 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

10 hrs ago | 4637 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

14 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

15 hrs ago | 3001 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

16 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

16 hrs ago | 5862 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

16 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

17 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

17 hrs ago | 2712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days