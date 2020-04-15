Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

News / National

by Staff reporter

Done Deals Zimbabwe rolled out its new website, launching its operations in the virtual world. The website features unique promotions, discounts and online deals for groceries, restaurants, hotels, beauty spa's, medical services and many more maximizing its visitors' savings without forcing them to navigate to different websites to satisfy their need to be thrifty.At the launch, the Head of Merchant Services Mr Scott commented, "Most people in Zimbabwe live on a budget these days, depriving them from many luxuries they have their eyes and hearts set on. However, our platform will help them get what they want without worrying about breaking the bank.We guarantee our consumer's huge savings that will delight even the thriftiest of buyers.In addition to saving buyers' time and providing rebates through Done Deals Zimbabwe coupon codes and deals, the website offers a number of advantages to its visitors. The first benefit lies in the variety of products and services it offers. Be it dental, opticians, groceries, restaurants or hotels, car wash and beauty spas, Shoppers are bound to find discount deals to save on these and much more.The website's staff also extensively searches local businesses for sales and promotions, ensuring shoppers of a large number of the latest deals around. In addition, Done Deals is connected with the top Zimbabwean businesses and service providers to guarantee something for every taste.To further prove its dedication to helping customers save, the website operates 24/7, 365 days a year. As a result, it can easily offer special deals during holiday seasons and major shopping events like Black Friday. This, in turn, translates into more savings for shoppers since the already discounted prices can further be reduced with one of the website's coupon codes.