Regai Tsunga arrested for sourcing mealie meal for starving villagers

by Stephen Jakes
3 mins ago
Mutare Central Police in Manicaland have reportedly arrested Regai Tsunga after he sourced and distributed mealie meal to the needy people in the area.


This is revealed by MDC legislator for Nkulumane Kucaca Ivumile Phulu through his twitter account.

"Its ridiculous that @regaitsunga  has been arrested @ Mutare Central Police together with others for sourcing & donating mealie meal. Has been fined of $500 at a time when Govt shd be assisting him to do this," Phulu twitted.

Source - Byo24news

