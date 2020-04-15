Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
A TOTAL of 3 308 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the country and no positive case has been recorded since last Saturday.

Three people have died while two others have recovered from the 25 positive cases recorded so far in the country.

457 tests were conducted yesterday and all came out negative.

Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Harare had the highest number of tests at 105 followed by Mashonaland East with 96.

Mashonaland West tested one person and no one was tested in Mashonaland Central province.

Dr Mahomva said Bulawayo and Matabeleland North tested 24 and 36 people respectively while Matabeleland South tested two people.

"In line with the new Covid-19 testing strategy, the Ministry continues to implement screening and diagnostic testing across all provinces. Today, a total of 457 tests were done giving a total of 3 308 screening and diagnostic tests done to date," Dr Mahomva.

She expressed gratitude to the Jack Ma Foundation for donating Covid-19 laboratory diagnostic test kits and personal protective equipment.

"The Ministry is very grateful to the Jack Ma Foundation for the support in strengthening the national response and will ensure equitable distribution of these commodities across all provinces," she said.

Dr Mahomva encouraged citizens to comply with lockdown regulations while practicing good personal hygiene.

"When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection," said Dr Mahomva.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres

23 mins ago | 5 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

1 hr ago | 90 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Bookshop plans online academic channel

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

7 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

7 hrs ago | 3252 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

7 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

7 hrs ago | 868 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

8 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

8 hrs ago | 766 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

8 hrs ago | 840 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

8 hrs ago | 707 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

8 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

15 hrs ago | 5129 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

19 hrs ago | 1441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days