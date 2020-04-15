Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MDC Alliance Secretary-General and MP Charlton Hwende is set to donate 100 bags of mealie meal to senior citizens and people living with disability in his Kuwadzana constituency.Posting on his Twitter handle on Monday, Hwende urged both MDC and Zanu-PF structures in the Harare constituency to identify deserving recipients to his donation.Hwende said he bought the 10kg bags of the scarce staple at $150 each and blamed Zimbabwean millers for not helping him source for subsidised mealie meal."Just a quick update, I have managed to buy 100 by 10kgs of roller meal at 15 000 rtgs, almost double the recommended price. If millers had assisted, we could be helping 200 senior citizens and people living with disability. We will be targeting those over 65 years of age," Hwende said."Those who stay in Kuwadzana East who are over 65 and are struggling to get mealie meal, your MP will be distributing free mealie meal on Friday. Contact my PA Enos on 0733012625. I have also specifically asked the Zanu-PF and the MDC-A leadership to help identify its beneficiaries."The recommended price for a 10kg packet of mealie meal is $70 and it is difficult for citizens to get the subsidised mealie meal and they end up opting for the black market where it is sold at $150 and above.