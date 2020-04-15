SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

News / National

by Moyo Roy

A woman believed to have been among a group of Zimbabweans that attacked foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo in London in July last year is reportedly part of returnees based at the Belvedere Teachers College.

Security agents are reportedly keen to interview the woman over her involvement in the assault on Moyo during a demonstration against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government.The demonstrators accused government of corruption, human rights abuses and other ills.A Zanu-PF sympathiser going by the moniker Mmatigari on Twitter hinted that the woman was part of the UK returnees that had a stand off with government as they protested the unhospitable conditions at the college used as an isolation centre for returning citizens."So, the guys who returned from the UK, can @PoliceZimbabwe check if any one of them is among these fellows who assaulted @MinisterSBMoyo in London. I want to see something. @MoFA_ZW," posted Mmatigari.After the attack on Moyo, NewsDay reported that Zimbabwean authorities demanded the immediate deportation of those involved in the fracas.Zanu-PF youths also threatened to retaliate the attacks which they said were engineered by MDC Alliance.Among those targeted by Zimbabwean authorities were Mary Ndoro, Patricia Chinyoka and Chipo Parirenyatwa.