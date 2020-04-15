Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

by Moyo Roy
1 hr ago | Views
A woman believed to have been among a group of Zimbabweans that attacked foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo in London in July last year is reportedly part of returnees based at the Belvedere Teachers College. 


Security agents are reportedly keen to interview the woman over her involvement in the assault on Moyo during a demonstration against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government.

The demonstrators accused government of corruption, human rights abuses and other ills.

A Zanu-PF sympathiser going by the moniker Mmatigari on Twitter hinted that the woman was part of the UK returnees that had a stand off with government as they protested the unhospitable conditions at the college used as an isolation centre for returning citizens.

"So, the guys who returned from the UK, can @PoliceZimbabwe check if any one of them is among these fellows who assaulted @MinisterSBMoyo in London. I want to see something. @MoFA_ZW," posted Mmatigari. 

After the attack on Moyo, NewsDay reported that Zimbabwean authorities demanded the immediate deportation of those involved in the fracas. 

Zanu-PF youths also threatened to retaliate the attacks which they said were engineered by MDC Alliance. 

Among those targeted by Zimbabwean authorities were Mary Ndoro, Patricia Chinyoka and Chipo Parirenyatwa.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

33 mins ago | 47 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

39 mins ago | 107 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

57 mins ago | 426 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

3 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

3 hrs ago | 930 Views

We need new leaders, says Mahere

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

4 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

8 hrs ago | 1414 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

8 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

9 hrs ago | 582 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

9 hrs ago | 1543 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

9 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Bookshop plans online academic channel

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

11 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

11 hrs ago | 703 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

12 hrs ago | 4711 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

12 hrs ago | 718 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

12 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

12 hrs ago | 987 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

12 hrs ago | 557 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

13 hrs ago | 507 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

13 hrs ago | 934 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

13 hrs ago | 867 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

13 hrs ago | 845 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

13 hrs ago | 232 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days