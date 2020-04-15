Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

News / National

by Moyo Roy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 73 000 more soldiers to help the police in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the country who will operate until the end of June.

In a letter to the South African Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the deployment was necessitated by the rise of covid-19 cases in the country."On 25 March 2020 I authorised the employment of 2820 members of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) for a service in cooperation with the South African Police Service in order to maintain law and order, support other State Departments and to control our border line to combat the spread of COVID-19 in all nine provinces," said Ramaphosa."The outbreak of COVID-19 continues to increase with reported cases across the Republic of South Africa. As a result, I have decided, in terms of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South, 1996 and Section 18 (1) of the Defence Act, 2002 (Act 42 of 2002), to employ an additional 73180 members of the SANDF, consisting of the Regular Force, Reserve Force and Auxiliary Force."Ramaphosa said the employment of the additional members of the SANDF is for the period 2 April 2020 to 26 June 2020."The revised expenditure expected to be incurred for the employment of members of the SANDF is R 4,590,393,940.00. I will communicate this report to members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces and wish to request that you bring the contents hereof to the attention of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence," he said.