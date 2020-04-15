Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Council chairperson steals donated maize

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

MUZARABANI Rural District Council (MRDC) chairperson Ashton Chiweshe (40) who is also councillor for Ward 25 (ZANU PF) in Muzabarani together with his three accomplices allegedly stole 5 bags of maize meant for social welfare.


Chiweshe and his accomplices Joseph Makaza (39), Ronald Mushango (22) and Jocob Chihuni (30) were dragged to Mount Darwin court today  where they were released by prosecutors after their docket was said to be mistaken represented.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could neither confirm nor deny the case.

"We are yet to receive that information as soon as we get it we will furnish you with it," Mundembe said.

According to the state papers seen by Bulawayo24.com the councillor allegedly stole 5 bags valued at $1025 on April 16.

Muzarabani South Member of Parliament Tapera Saizi (ZANU PF) received a tip off that a Mazda B22 being driven by Makaza was loading maize meant for social welfare donations at Chiweshe's place of residence.

Saize teamed up with three police officers and while on their way to Chiweshe's house  they intercepted Makaza who was in company of Chihuni and Mushango carrying 22 bags of maize.

The suspects were taken back to Chiweshe's house who confirmed receiving maize from Grain Marketing Board under social welfare but could not account for all the bags hence he fled from the scene.

He then surrendered himself to the police the following day with GMB receipts showing that he received 300 bags but he had 295 bags at his house leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24news

