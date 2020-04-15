Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
The country's premier private healthcare institution, Medical Investments Limited which trades as The Avenues Clinic, has joined forces with the Government and World Health Organisation in the fight against Covid-19.

The hospital has set up a foundation to assist in the isolation, management and care of Covid-19 patients as the country continues to record an increase in the number of positive cases.

The foundation named, "Montagu Covid-19 Relief Trust" has been established on the backbone of the Government's call to private players to assist with facilities that can be temporarily set up as Covid-19 relief centres,  in order to increase the bed capacity of the nation.

The hospital management confirmed that this set up was inspired by the need to assist the nation in ensuring the best levels of preparedness in the face of expected increase in the number of cases.

Mrs D Shinya, the Treasurer for the Trust highlighted that the Foundation is purely a corporate social responsibility initiative of The Avenues Clinic which has zero expectation of any financial return on the investment.

The Montagu Clinic which has been earmarked as the response centre is a unit within the portfolio of The Avenues Clinic and is located at a different site from the main hospital, with a maximum bed capacity of 36beds.

Zimbabwe has to date recorded 25 positive Covid-19 cases and 3 Deaths. Unfortunately, the disease has been progressing gradually since the 1st case from being an imported to the current level of being transmitted within communities as has been evidenced by several cases which tested positive but with no travel history.

The progression automatically increases the possibility of further transmission within communities putting more people at risk.

According to the hospital's spokesperson, The Avenues Clinic's initial response measures were focused on protection of staff, patients, doctors and visitors with measures increasingly escalating but now more focus is also being put towards national preparedness through the foundation.

The facility has already been assessed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in collaboration with World Health Organisation representatives and works are already in progress to ensure that it is up and running soon.

The hospital is now appealing for support from corporates, individuals and the donor community to assist in preparing the facility to make it Covid-19 ready as well as putting in place the necessary equipment such as ventilators.

Donations are being asked in cash or kind and can be forwarded to the below given account numbers and to get in touch with the team behind the foundation calls or e-mails can be directed to, Mrs DK Shinya on duduzile@avclin.co.zw; or telephone number +2638677006175 for donations in cash or in kind.


Source - agencies

