Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hotels not keen on accommodating UK returnees

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is expecting to receive 50 more returnees from the COVID-19 hit United Kingdom, this comes after 65 Zimbabweans flew from the UK Monday to be met with compulsory quarantine at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said on Twitter that 50 more cruise ship returnees are expected in the country.

Mangwana said the cruise ship employer of some Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them, however, hotels are not keen, citing the risk of a 'Covid Hotel' label.

"The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label,' said Mangwana.

"We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

18 mins ago | 62 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

29 mins ago | 25 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

2 hrs ago | 1158 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

2 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

4 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

4 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 1248 Views

We need new leaders, says Mahere

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

6 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

9 hrs ago | 1550 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

10 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

11 hrs ago | 1665 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

11 hrs ago | 2476 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

13 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

13 hrs ago | 4985 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

13 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

13 hrs ago | 1022 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

14 hrs ago | 959 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

14 hrs ago | 885 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

14 hrs ago | 874 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

14 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

14 hrs ago | 882 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

14 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

20 hrs ago | 5775 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days