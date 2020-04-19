Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

by Ndou Paul
1 hr ago | Views
Beitbridge Border Post is unlikely to be opened to the public anytime soon after South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the employment of an additional 73 180 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the SA Police Service (SAPS) in enforcing an extended lockdown.

Ramaphosa specified that the duties of the additional officers would include among other things maintaining law and order through supporting other state departments as well as securing the country's borders in order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in all nine provinces.

"Covid-19 infections cases continue to increase in the country ... as a result, I have decided to employ an additional 73180 members of the SANDF consisting of the regular force, reserve force and auxiliary force," reads Ramaphosa's letter.

Judging by the tone of the letter, the Beitbridge Border Post might only open by the end of June, considering that the employment of the additional forces is for the period April 2 to June 26.

This is a significant addition to the initial 2820 SANDF members that were dispersed on March 25 across the country to assist police officers in ensuring that citizens adhered to the lockdown measures.

The authorisation of the additional officers by the president was made public on Twitter by DA leader John Steenhuisen who shared a letter by Ramaphosa to the co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defence, Cyril Xaba.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Military in the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK

33 mins ago | 104 Views

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

37 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

1 hr ago | 512 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

4 hrs ago | 1524 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

4 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

6 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

6 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

6 hrs ago | 1402 Views

We need new leaders, says Mahere

7 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

7 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

11 hrs ago | 1637 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

11 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

12 hrs ago | 631 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

13 hrs ago | 1739 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

13 hrs ago | 2551 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

14 hrs ago | 482 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

14 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

15 hrs ago | 5245 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

15 hrs ago | 778 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

15 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

15 hrs ago | 532 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

15 hrs ago | 1119 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1105 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

15 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

15 hrs ago | 668 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

16 hrs ago | 974 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

16 hrs ago | 904 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

16 hrs ago | 891 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

16 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

16 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

16 hrs ago | 914 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

16 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

22 hrs ago | 5896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days