Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from UK

by Mandla Ndlovu

The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label. We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 21, 2020

Zimbabwean hotels have refused to provide accommodation for Zimbabweans who recently came from the United Kingdom through an Ethiopian Airline.Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said the hotels refused to accept the money offered by one of the returnees to secure quarantine accommodation at their facilities.Said Mangwana, "The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label. We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees."On Monday there was drama in Harare when the 65 Zimbabweans had a stalemate with the government when they refused compulsory quarantine at Belvedere Technical Teacher's College citing poor conditions, and preferred to be checked into a hotel instead.On Monday Mangwana had taken to social media to inform the world of the incident "We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK. Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teacher's College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Government can't afford."Why come from a Covid-19 hotspot during a lockdown and demand posh facilities at stretched public cost," said Mr Mangwana on his Twitter handle.