Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from UK

by Mandla Ndlovu
25 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean hotels have refused to provide accommodation for Zimbabweans who recently came from the United Kingdom through an Ethiopian Airline.

Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said the hotels refused to accept the money offered by one of the returnees to secure quarantine accommodation at their facilities.

Said Mangwana, "The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label. We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees."

On Monday there was drama in Harare when the 65 Zimbabweans had a stalemate with the government when they refused compulsory quarantine at Belvedere Technical Teacher's College citing poor conditions, and preferred to be checked into a hotel instead.

On Monday Mangwana had taken to social media to inform the world of the incident "We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK. Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teacher's College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Government can't afford.

"Why come from a Covid-19 hotspot during a lockdown and demand posh facilities at stretched public cost," said Mr Mangwana on his Twitter handle.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Beitbridge Border Post unlikely to be opened until July?

28 mins ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead

41 mins ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hotels not keen on accommodating UK returnees

1 hr ago | 263 Views

UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

1 hr ago | 345 Views

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

4 hrs ago | 1478 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

4 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

5 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

5 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

5 hrs ago | 1375 Views

We need new leaders, says Mahere

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

7 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 575 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

11 hrs ago | 1611 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

11 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

12 hrs ago | 1727 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

12 hrs ago | 2536 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

14 hrs ago | 479 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

14 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

14 hrs ago | 732 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

14 hrs ago | 5172 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

14 hrs ago | 774 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

14 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

14 hrs ago | 529 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

14 hrs ago | 1092 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

14 hrs ago | 666 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

15 hrs ago | 973 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

15 hrs ago | 902 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

15 hrs ago | 884 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

15 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

15 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

15 hrs ago | 908 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

15 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

22 hrs ago | 5853 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days