Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been named by a United States of America website The Mail and Globe as one of the 9 notorious world leaders who responded to the coronavirus with denial, duplicity and ineptitude.

The list includes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Tanzanian President John Magufuli, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Devin Nunes, a California congressman.

Find below the analysis of President Mnangagwa's response by the paper:

In mid-March, as the pandemic grew, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa took action: he announced a series of measures, including an immediate ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

A day later, he held a political rally and gave a speech to several hundred people at a school in northeastern Zimbabwe, blatantly violating his own decree. When asked about it, he claimed his ban on large gatherings didn't take effect for two days, even though his own government had made it clear that the decree was effective immediately.

Mr. Mnangagwa, a former vice-president who replaced the long-ruling Robert Mugabe after a military coup in 2017, has shown little interest in improving Zimbabwe's decrepit health care system to deal with the pandemic.

Its first victim was a well-known broadcaster, Zororo Makamba, who died in a Harare hospital that had been designated as the main isolation facility for the coronavirus – but lacked any ventilators to treat patients. His brother said the government was unprepared for the virus.

As of April 15, just 716 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Zimbabwe, a country of 15 million people. In one case, a test was delayed for so long (reportedly because of transport problems) that the patient died three days before the positive results came back.

But police and soldiers in the authoritarian state have been enthusiastically enforcing the national lockdown. In one raid, police confiscated and destroyed several tons of fresh fruit and vegetables by setting fire to them – because the vendors had broken travel restrictions. In a country plagued by malnutrition and hunger, it was a shockingly irrational response.



Source - Byo24News/The Mail and Globe

Most Popular In 7 Days